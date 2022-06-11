BitTube (TUBE) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $12.00

BitTube (TUBE) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 11th. BitTube has a total market capitalization of $197,604.12 and $12.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitTube coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BitTube has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.72 or 0.00590393 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded up 36.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 39.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000695 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000257 BTC.

MoneroV (XMV) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001200 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000068 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000175 BTC.

About BitTube

BitTube is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitTube’s total supply is 345,803,680 coins. The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin . BitTube’s official website is coin.bit.tube . BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTube is a decentralized media platform that allows users to monetize their content and freedom of speech. TUBE is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNote algorithm. “

Buying and Selling BitTube

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTube should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitTube using one of the exchanges listed above.

