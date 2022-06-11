Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX) Raises Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, June 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.079 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 22nd. This is a boost from Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 14.2% annually over the last three years.

NYSE BGX opened at $12.15 on Friday. Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.93 and a fifty-two week high of $15.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.70.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 310,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,690,000 after purchasing an additional 34,367 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 15.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 6,481 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 6.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 128,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 7,543 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 231,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,407,000 after acquiring an additional 52,276 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $262,000.

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group LP. The fund is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It takes both long and short positions to invest in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

