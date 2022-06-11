Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) CFO Anthony F. Marone, Jr. Sells 967 Shares

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) CFO Anthony F. Marone, Jr. sold 967 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.62, for a total value of $29,609.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,385,432.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

BXMT stock opened at $29.69 on Friday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.85 and a 1 year high of $34.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.13. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.23.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.02). Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 54.55% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $133.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 9,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 10,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 55.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust (Get Rating)

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

