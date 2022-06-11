Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) CFO Anthony F. Marone, Jr. Sells 967 Shares

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) CFO Anthony F. Marone, Jr. sold 967 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.62, for a total value of $29,609.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,385,432.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
BXMT stock opened at $29.69 on Friday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.85 and a 1 year high of $34.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.13. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.23.
Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.02). Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 54.55% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $133.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 9,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 10,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 55.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
About Blackstone Mortgage Trust (Get Rating)
Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.
