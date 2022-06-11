Blank Wallet (BLANK) Price Tops $0.79

Blank Wallet (BLANK) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 11th. Blank Wallet has a total market cap of $15.31 million and approximately $1.75 million worth of Blank Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blank Wallet coin can now be purchased for $0.79 or 0.00001838 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Blank Wallet has traded up 39% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $97.90 or 0.00355369 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003627 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001914 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001249 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00032009 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.70 or 0.00452681 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Blank Wallet Profile

Blank Wallet’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,394,814 coins. Blank Wallet’s official Twitter account is @BlankWallet

According to CryptoCompare, “Blank is a private, non-custodial Ethereum browser extension wallet that sets out to reclaim privacy on Ethereum transfers. Blank hides the user's financial data by mixing transfers with the pool of funds within Blank, ensuring that outward transfers remain anonymous with privacy level only goes up with each additional transfer inside. Blank Token (BLANK) is the utility token for: fee reduction for token holders, Referral and reward systems, Exclusive features and “access-first” functionality and more. “

