Blueprint Investment Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 101,763 SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB)

Blueprint Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 101,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,014,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPAB. Beaumont Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $14,652,000. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,543,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,961,000 after acquiring an additional 469,613 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,965,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,789,000 after acquiring an additional 331,790 shares during the period. Melone Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $8,505,000. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 1,592,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,167,000 after acquiring an additional 246,015 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPAB opened at $26.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.17. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.20 and a fifty-two week high of $30.39.

