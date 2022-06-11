Blueprint Investment Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 69,986 iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Blueprint Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 69,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,704,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IUSB. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 32,433.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 21.2% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 18,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 3,167 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 15.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,216,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,497,000 after buying an additional 1,397,989 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 21.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $215,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSB opened at $46.77 on Friday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $46.68 and a 52 week high of $54.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.25.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.092 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. This is an increase from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st.

