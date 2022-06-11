Blueprint Investment Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Blueprint Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,475 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises 1.2% of Blueprint Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $4,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,749,000. Camden National Bank grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 47,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,057,000 after buying an additional 4,690 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $742,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 22.6% in the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 23,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after purchasing an additional 4,287 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA TIP opened at $116.99 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $116.94 and a 12 month high of $131.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $119.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.22.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

