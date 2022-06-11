Blueprint Investment Partners LLC Has $2.41 Million Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Blueprint Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,677 shares during the period. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $2,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 610.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,752,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505,643 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 69,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 12,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,533,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $118,061,000 after buying an additional 73,566 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.09% of the company’s stock.

IAU stock opened at $35.56 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $32.70 and a twelve month high of $39.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.82 and a 200-day moving average of $35.44.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

