Blueprint Investment Partners LLC Makes New $6.29 Million Investment in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Blueprint Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 84,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,286,000. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Blueprint Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 212.1% in the fourth quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 285.9% in the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.0% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $60.95 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.57.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.