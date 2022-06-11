Blueprint Investment Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL)

Blueprint Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 189,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,627,000. Fidelity Quality Factor ETF comprises about 2.6% of Blueprint Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC owned about 3.83% of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 7,866 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 987.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 474.1% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 29,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 24,371 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 39,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after buying an additional 3,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Biondo Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity Quality Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $45.73 on Friday. Fidelity Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $44.69 and a one year high of $56.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.32.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.