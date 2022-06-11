Blueprint Investment Partners LLC Sells 34,786 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Blueprint Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 195,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,786 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Blueprint Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $7,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 180.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1,447.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 930.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDW stock opened at $30.73 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $29.93 and a 52-week high of $38.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.38 and a 200-day moving average of $34.22.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.