Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSE:BRG) Trading Down 0.7%

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSE:BRG – Get Rating) traded down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $26.67 and last traded at $26.67. 315,653 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 312,947 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.87.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

Get Bluerock Residential Growth REIT alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.50. The stock has a market cap of $793.21 million, a P/E ratio of 41.34 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 160.62, a current ratio of 160.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.32.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.