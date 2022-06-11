B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $481.67.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BMRRY shares. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of B&M European Value Retail from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of B&M European Value Retail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 630 ($7.89) to GBX 460 ($5.76) in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 560 ($7.02) to GBX 385 ($4.82) in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of BMRRY opened at $17.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.88 and its 200-day moving average is $28.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. B&M European Value Retail has a 12 month low of $17.45 and a 12 month high of $35.51.

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. As of March 31, 2020, it operated 656 B&M branded stores and 293 Heron Foods branded stores in the United Kingdom; and 101 stores in France under the Babou and B&M brand. It also provides employment and administrative services.

