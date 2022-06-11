BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Acquires Shares of 7,582 L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,617,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 19,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,091,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 80.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LHX stock opened at $240.43 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.71 and a 1 year high of $279.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $244.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $232.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $46.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.76.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.10. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 48.17%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.09.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

