BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Buys 251 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $157.78 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $172.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.84. The company has a market cap of $145.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a current ratio of 5.54. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $157.68 and a fifty-two week high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.89% and a net margin of 43.34%. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. Research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 52.63%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TXN shares. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Edward Jones lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $189.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.67.

In related news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total transaction of $2,083,450.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,252,649.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total value of $1,005,037.92. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 44,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,640,773.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

