BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Buys 4,169 Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,952 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,169 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $1,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 483.9% in the 4th quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,931,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,982 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 17,411,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,416,000 after purchasing an additional 915,251 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 528.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 600,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,440,000 after acquiring an additional 505,060 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 23,667,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,047,000 after acquiring an additional 407,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,766,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,060,000 after acquiring an additional 358,124 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHH opened at $21.42 on Friday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $21.41 and a twelve month high of $26.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.65 and its 200 day moving average is $24.17.

