BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Has $483,000 Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. cut its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,293 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,418,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,141,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 82,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,752,000 after buying an additional 8,904 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $229,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAS opened at $50.94 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $48.68 and a 52-week high of $64.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.76.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.