BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Has $531,000 Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 145.1% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 5,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,837,000 after purchasing an additional 3,665 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Gearhart Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 45,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 2,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.13, for a total value of $590,356.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 3,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $896,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 10,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,479,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,933 shares of company stock valued at $11,541,376 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

CAT opened at $215.18 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.67 and a twelve month high of $237.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.94.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.49 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 35.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 37.22%.

CAT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $241.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.71.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

