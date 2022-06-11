BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Has $584,000 Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 899 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 186 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NOW. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth approximately $400,884,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 164.8% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 894,730 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $580,778,000 after purchasing an additional 556,871 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,207,201 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $783,606,000 after purchasing an additional 553,517 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,480,958 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,610,414,000 after purchasing an additional 352,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,925,155 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,898,748,000 after purchasing an additional 305,908 shares in the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOW stock opened at $473.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $478.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $547.44. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $406.47 and a 1-year high of $707.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $94.85 billion, a PE ratio of 430.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.09.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.13. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NOW. Citigroup raised their target price on ServiceNow from $623.00 to $656.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $680.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on ServiceNow from $800.00 to $700.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $600.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $640.70.

In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.04, for a total value of $55,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,973.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $581.04, for a total value of $406,728.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,470 shares of company stock valued at $9,406,060. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

