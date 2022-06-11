BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Increases Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 126.4% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 57.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UPS stock opened at $173.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $151.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $183.37 and its 200 day moving average is $201.24. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $165.34 and a one year high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $24.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.80 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 82.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.77 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 49.63%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on UPS shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $263.00 to $226.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $249.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $239.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays set a $220.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.69.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

