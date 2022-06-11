BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Invests $1.09 Million in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,263 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,092,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

In other news, Director Melissa H. Anderson acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $191.46 per share, with a total value of $95,730.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,730. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.23, for a total transaction of $557,981.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,963.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VMC opened at $156.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.74, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.70. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $154.88 and a 1-year high of $213.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $170.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.87.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 35.56%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on VMC shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $231.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $232.00 to $224.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.93.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.