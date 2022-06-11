BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Sells 36 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lessened its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,654 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 36 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at $16,133,000. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 110,070 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $77,735,000 after acquiring an additional 9,438 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 26,403 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stiles Financial Services Inc bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at $261,000. Institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves acquired 175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $572.77 per share, for a total transaction of $100,234.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $412,967.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 4,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total transaction of $3,446,650.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,045,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $607.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $654.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $665.22. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $526.90 and a one year high of $748.68.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.43 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 2,699.29% and a net margin of 15.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $755.00 to $815.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $720.00 to $662.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $740.00 to $765.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $837.00 to $788.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $719.58.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

