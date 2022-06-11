Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Monday, June 13th

Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF – Get Rating) shares are scheduled to reverse split on the morning of Monday, June 13th. The 1-25 reverse split was announced on Monday, June 13th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, June 13th.

BDRBF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.87. The company had a trading volume of 667,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,154. Bombardier has a 52 week low of $0.81 and a 52 week high of $1.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.99 and a 200 day moving average of $1.17.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Desjardins increased their price target on Bombardier from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Vertical Research raised Bombardier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. UBS Group raised Bombardier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Bombardier from C$2.50 to C$2.65 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, CIBC raised Bombardier from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.41.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bombardier stock. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bombardier Inc. ( OTCMKTS:BDRBF Get Rating ) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 18,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Bombardier Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of business aircraft in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides new aircraft, specialized aircraft solutions, and pre-owned aircraft. The company also offers aftermarket services, including parts, smart services, service centers, training, and technical publications.

