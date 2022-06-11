BOX (NYSE:BOX) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.11-$1.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $992.00 million-$996.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $993.51 million. BOX also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $0.27-$0.28 EPS.

Shares of BOX stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 972,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,736,356. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.19 and a beta of 1.16. BOX has a 1-year low of $22.18 and a 1-year high of $33.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.08.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $238.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.48 million. BOX’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that BOX will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BOX shares. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of BOX to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on BOX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BOX from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of BOX from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.56.

In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total value of $435,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,462,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,480,250.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 8,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total value of $226,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,000 shares of company stock worth $1,091,930. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BOX. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in BOX during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BOX in the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BOX in the 1st quarter worth $284,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of BOX during the 4th quarter worth about $401,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BOX by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

