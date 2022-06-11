Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.42-$3.42 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $31.42 billion-$31.42 billion.

BRDCY stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.25. 88,637 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,265. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.23. Bridgestone has a twelve month low of $17.24 and a twelve month high of $24.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bridgestone from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Bridgestone Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells tires and rubber products. It operates through two segments, Tires and Diversified Products. The company offers tires and tire tubes for passenger cars, trucks, buses, construction and mining vehicles, industrial machinery, agricultural machinery, aircraft, motorcycles, scooters, etc.; automotive parts; retreading materials and services; automotive maintenance and repair services; tire raw materials; and other tire-related products.

