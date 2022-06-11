British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Rating Increased to Overweight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BTLCY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on British Land from GBX 650 ($8.15) to GBX 710 ($8.90) in a report on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised British Land from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of British Land from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $675.00.

Get British Land alerts:

British Land stock opened at $6.48 on Tuesday. British Land has a 52 week low of $5.87 and a 52 week high of $7.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.93.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.7bn (British Land share: £10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for British Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.