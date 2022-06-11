Brokerages Set Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Price Target at $64.69

Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.33.

Several research firms have commented on MAS. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Masco from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Masco from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Masco in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company.

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.88, for a total value of $498,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 298,295 shares in the company, valued at $14,878,954.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles K. Stevens III sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total transaction of $394,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $572,820.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Masco during the first quarter worth $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Masco during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Steph & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Masco during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Masco during the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Tobam raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 26.9% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 1,129 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Masco stock opened at $54.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.70 and a 200 day moving average of $59.10. Masco has a fifty-two week low of $48.78 and a fifty-two week high of $71.06.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Masco had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 3,870.83%. Masco’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Analysts forecast that Masco will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. Masco’s payout ratio is 49.34%.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

