Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $45.59

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (TSE:BEP.UN – Get Rating) (NYSE:BEP) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$45.59 and traded as high as C$46.58. Brookfield Renewable Partners shares last traded at C$46.44, with a volume of 204,955 shares.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BEP.UN shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Monday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$46.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners to a “buy” rating and set a C$41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities downgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$43.46.

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$46.26 and its 200 day moving average price is C$45.59. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 30th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -190.60%.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN)

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities in the North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Hydroelectric; Wind; and Solar, Storage, and others segments. It operates 840 generation facilities using hydro, solar, wind, biomass, and other renewable technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.