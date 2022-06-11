BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.68-$8.96 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.74. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.49 billion-$7.79 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.55 billion.

Shares of DOOO stock opened at $63.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.70. BRP has a 1-year low of $57.38 and a 1-year high of $102.96.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 3rd. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. BRP had a net margin of 8.79% and a negative return on equity of 305.74%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BRP will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.124 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. BRP’s payout ratio is currently 8.04%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DOOO shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of BRP from C$146.00 to C$135.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of BRP from C$133.00 to C$126.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of BRP from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of BRP from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of BRP from C$124.00 to C$136.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $132.27.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DOOO. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of BRP during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of BRP by 7.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of BRP in the third quarter worth $200,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of BRP by 8.2% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of BRP in the first quarter worth $316,000. 54.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

