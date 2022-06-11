BTSE (BTSE) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.70 Million

BTSE (BTSE) traded down 10.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 11th. BTSE has a total market capitalization of $23.23 million and $1.70 million worth of BTSE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BTSE has traded down 17.6% against the dollar. One BTSE coin can currently be bought for $5.33 or 0.00018726 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.70 or 0.00342982 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003507 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001976 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001270 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00030177 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $117.86 or 0.00413761 BTC.

BTSE Coin Profile

BTSE’s total supply is 165,904,711 coins and its circulating supply is 4,354,711 coins. BTSE’s official website is www.btse.com . BTSE’s official Twitter account is @BTSEcom

According to CryptoCompare, “BTSE is a multi-currency spot and futures trading platform custom-built and is designed to bring efficiency and stability to the cryptocurrency trading landscape today. The BTSE utility token provides a unique opportunity for existing BTSE users and those who wish to use BTSE’s platforms and services. “

