Bytom (BTM) One Day Volume Hits $2.07 Million

Bytom (BTM) traded down 13.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. One Bytom coin can now be purchased for $0.0100 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Bytom has traded down 16.5% against the US dollar. Bytom has a total market capitalization of $15.57 million and $2.07 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bytom alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000245 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002659 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00019424 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.50 or 0.00185601 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00006358 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000651 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Bytom Coin Profile

Bytom is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,757,195,381 coins and its circulating supply is 1,555,390,025 coins. Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bytom is bytom.io . The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

Buying and Selling Bytom

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bytom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bytom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bytom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.