C-Bond Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBNT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

C-Bond Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBNT – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decline of 96.5% from the May 15th total of 84,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 725,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS CBNT remained flat at $$0.01 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,242,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,846. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.02. C-Bond Systems has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.05.

Get C-Bond Systems alerts:

C-Bond Systems (OTCMKTS:CBNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 15th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.51 million during the quarter.

C-Bond Systems, Inc, a nanotechnology company, owns, develops, manufactures, and sells patented C-Bond technology in the United Sates. Its products include C-Bond NanoShield, a patented nanotechnology windshield glass strengthening and hydrophobic all-in-one performance system to enhance windshield safety and performance; C-Bond Secure, a patented non-toxic water-based nanotechnology solution to enhance the strength of glasses and properties of window film-to-glass products; and C-Bond BRS, a patented nanotechnology ballistic resistant film system that enhances the structural integrity of glass.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for C-Bond Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C-Bond Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.