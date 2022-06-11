CafeSwap Token (BREW) Price Down 9.6% Over Last Week

CafeSwap Token (BREW) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. One CafeSwap Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges. CafeSwap Token has a total market capitalization of $75,394.60 and $34.00 worth of CafeSwap Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CafeSwap Token has traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $97.80 or 0.00344765 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003522 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001974 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001266 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00031228 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $116.60 or 0.00411047 BTC.

CafeSwap Token Coin Profile

CafeSwap Token’s total supply is 14,661,573 coins and its circulating supply is 14,114,660 coins. CafeSwap Token’s official Twitter account is @CafeSwapFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “CafeSwap is a yield farming and staking platform on BSC Chain. It has chosen BSC because of its low tnx fees and faster speed. It has built this project to provide the best experience with farming while regulating the supply, believing in partnerships hence it aims to bring all BSC DeFi ecosystems in one place to have a friendly ecosystem for all users. “

