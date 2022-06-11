Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Price Target Lowered to $101.00 at Truist Financial

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Truist Financial from $107.00 to $101.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Callon Petroleum from $63.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Callon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded Callon Petroleum from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $75.25.

Get Callon Petroleum alerts:

Shares of Callon Petroleum stock opened at $59.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 2.71. Callon Petroleum has a 12-month low of $25.32 and a 12-month high of $66.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.33 and its 200-day moving average is $54.10.

Callon Petroleum ( NYSE:CPE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $664.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.95 million. Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 42.41% and a net margin of 19.71%. Callon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 107.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will post 16.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 13,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.54, for a total transaction of $821,743.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Primexx Energy Partners, Ltd sold 25,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total value of $1,546,776.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 677,706 shares of company stock valued at $41,986,301 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,829 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 290.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,839 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Callon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,296 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. 95.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile (Get Rating)

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 484.6 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 290.3 MMBbls oil, 577.3 Bcf of natural gas, and 98.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.