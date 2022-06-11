Camping World Holdings, Inc. (CWH) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 13th

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.625 per share on Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 13th.

Camping World has raised its dividend by an average of 34.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Camping World has a payout ratio of 57.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Camping World to earn $2.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 87.7%.

Get Camping World alerts:

Camping World stock opened at $26.77 on Friday. Camping World has a one year low of $24.58 and a one year high of $46.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.98, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 2.82.

Camping World ( NYSE:CWH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.18). Camping World had a return on equity of 109.12% and a net margin of 3.72%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Camping World’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Camping World will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Camping World to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Camping World from $66.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Camping World from $56.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut Camping World from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Camping World in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Camping World currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.60.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Camping World by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 714,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,289,000 after purchasing an additional 116,612 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Camping World by 4.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 281,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,924,000 after acquiring an additional 12,418 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Camping World by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 684,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,660,000 after purchasing an additional 8,263 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Camping World by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 65,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 12,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Camping World by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 69,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 19,244 shares in the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Camping World (Get Rating)

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.