Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Sold by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. decreased its holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,648,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 578,301 shares during the quarter. Canadian National Railway comprises about 1.9% of 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 1.23% of Canadian National Railway worth $1,062,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CNI. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 51,600.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 517 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. 70.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNI opened at $109.96 on Friday. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $100.66 and a one year high of $137.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $118.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.04). Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.00% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.586 per share. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 42.10%.

CNI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Desjardins cut their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$173.00 to C$172.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. CIBC upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Argus upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James lowered Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.95.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

