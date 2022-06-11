Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 87.3% from the May 15th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 120,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Cannabis Sativa stock opened at $0.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.16 and a 200-day moving average of $0.19. Cannabis Sativa has a 52-week low of $0.10 and a 52-week high of $0.55.

About Cannabis Sativa

Cannabis Sativa, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides telemedicine online referral services for customers desiring medical marijuana cards in the United States. It operates through two segments, PrestoCorp and GKMP. The company offers PrestoDoctor, an online telemedicine platform, which provides access to physicians for getting a medical marijuana recommendation using video conferencing technology; and operates as a contract manufacturer of products containing hemp-based cannabidiol (CBD).

