Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 87.3% from the May 15th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 120,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of Cannabis Sativa stock opened at $0.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.16 and a 200-day moving average of $0.19. Cannabis Sativa has a 52-week low of $0.10 and a 52-week high of $0.55.
About Cannabis Sativa (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cannabis Sativa (CBDS)
- Three Upgrades You Need To Pay Attention Too
- Consider These Dividend-Paying Stocks During Inflationary Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/6 – 6/10
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- HubSpot: A More Competitive Valuation
Receive News & Ratings for Cannabis Sativa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannabis Sativa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.