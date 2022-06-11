Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Downgraded by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CGC. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Cfra restated a hold rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Friday, May 27th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$6.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.45.
CGC opened at $3.65 on Wednesday. Canopy Growth has a 12-month low of $3.59 and a 12-month high of $26.37. The company has a current ratio of 8.16, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.38.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,878,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,715,000 after purchasing an additional 273,778 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 6,052,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,111,000 after purchasing an additional 586,900 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,813,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,991,000 after purchasing an additional 722,277 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 147.8% during the 1st quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,081,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,381 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Canopy Growth by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,709,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,921,000 after buying an additional 353,281 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.59% of the company’s stock.
About Canopy Growth (Get Rating)
Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Canopy Growth (CGC)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/6 – 6/10
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- HubSpot: A More Competitive Valuation
- DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) Collapses Back To Square One
- Campbell Soup Company Is Why Staples Stocks Will Outperform
Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.