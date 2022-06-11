Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Downgraded by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CGC. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Cfra restated a hold rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Friday, May 27th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$6.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.45.

CGC opened at $3.65 on Wednesday. Canopy Growth has a 12-month low of $3.59 and a 12-month high of $26.37. The company has a current ratio of 8.16, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.38.

Canopy Growth ( NASDAQ:CGC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($1.22). The firm had revenue of $126.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.34 million. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 53.23% and a negative return on equity of 12.81%. Canopy Growth’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.66) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Canopy Growth will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,878,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,715,000 after purchasing an additional 273,778 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 6,052,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,111,000 after purchasing an additional 586,900 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,813,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,991,000 after purchasing an additional 722,277 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 147.8% during the 1st quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,081,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,381 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Canopy Growth by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,709,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,921,000 after buying an additional 353,281 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.59% of the company’s stock.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

