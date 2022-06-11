Cantor Fitzgerald Boosts Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Price Target to $168.00

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $146.00 to $168.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Novavax’s FY2023 earnings at $6.17 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley reduced their price target on Novavax from $203.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Novavax in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $198.00 price target for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Novavax in a research report on Friday, May 20th. They issued an underperform rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Novavax from $294.00 to $207.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Cowen restated a buy rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Novavax in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $164.00.

NVAX stock opened at $40.62 on Wednesday. Novavax has a fifty-two week low of $39.01 and a fifty-two week high of $277.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.05. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.58.

Novavax ( NASDAQ:NVAX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by ($0.77). Novavax had a negative net margin of 93.91% and a negative return on equity of 572.54%. The firm had revenue of $703.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($3.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novavax will post 25.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James F. Young sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total transaction of $919,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,590 shares in the company, valued at $4,605,372.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Novavax during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $757,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novavax by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC bought a new stake in shares of Novavax in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $18,549,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novavax by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,297 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novavax in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,570,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.91% of the company’s stock.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

