Casper One Day Volume Reaches $3.70 Million (CSPR)

Casper (CSPR) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. Over the last seven days, Casper has traded down 14.6% against the US dollar. One Casper coin can now be purchased for $0.0310 or 0.00000109 BTC on exchanges. Casper has a market capitalization of $158.99 million and approximately $3.70 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $96.01 or 0.00336843 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003505 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001962 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001267 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00030272 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $125.18 or 0.00439187 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Casper Profile

Casper’s total supply is 10,929,012,722 coins and its circulating supply is 5,136,337,343 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network

Buying and Selling Casper

