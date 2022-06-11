Castellum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CWQXF) Price Target Cut to SEK 215

Castellum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CWQXF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from SEK 235 to SEK 215 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CWQXF has been the subject of a number of other reports. DNB Markets lowered Castellum AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Nordea Equity Research raised Castellum AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Castellum AB (publ) from SEK 220 to SEK 190 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Castellum AB (publ) presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $203.33.

Shares of CWQXF stock opened at $17.97 on Tuesday. Castellum AB has a 12-month low of $17.97 and a 12-month high of $29.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.70.

Castellum is one of Sweden's largest listed real estate companies with a property value of SEK 98 billion. We are active in 17 Swedish growth regions as well as in Copenhagen and Helsinki. Every day, 250,000 people go to work in our premises. We develop flexible workplaces and logistics solutions in close proximity to city centers and with a lettable area of 4.3 million square meters.

