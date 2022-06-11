CDK Global, Inc. (CDK) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 16th

CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 9th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the software maker on Wednesday, June 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th.

CDK Global has a payout ratio of 18.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect CDK Global to earn $2.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.5%.

Shares of NASDAQ CDK opened at $54.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.10 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. CDK Global has a 1 year low of $38.53 and a 1 year high of $54.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.15.

CDK Global ( NASDAQ:CDK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $459.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.88 million. CDK Global had a return on equity of 67.84% and a net margin of 14.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CDK Global will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

CDK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on CDK Global in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research cut shares of CDK Global from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CDK Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in CDK Global by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,272,636 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $887,921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635,597 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,185,105 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $544,491,000 after buying an additional 433,745 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in CDK Global by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,404,925 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $267,342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045,912 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in CDK Global by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,239,284 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $157,688,000 after acquiring an additional 65,558 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in CDK Global by 23.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,545,270 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $123,904,000 after acquiring an additional 489,425 shares in the last quarter. 92.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated data and technology solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries in the United States and internationally. It offers subscription-based software and technology solutions to automotive retailers, as well as to retailers and manufacturers of heavy trucks, construction and agricultural equipment, motorcycles, boats, and other marine and recreational vehicles.

