Centamin (TSE:CEE) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.52

Centamin plc (TSE:CEE – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$1.52 and traded as low as C$1.29. Centamin shares last traded at C$1.29, with a volume of 20,600 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of C$1.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.43 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 4.68.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.063 per share. This is a boost from Centamin’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. Centamin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.64%.

In other news, Director Mark Anthony Bankes acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.84 per share, with a total value of C$25,080.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 319,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$266,684. Also, Senior Officer Ross Jerrard acquired 67,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.83 per share, for a total transaction of C$55,275.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 567,000 shares in the company, valued at C$467,775.

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

