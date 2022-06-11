CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (ETR:CWC) PT Set at €100.00 by Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €100.00 ($107.53) price target on CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (ETR:CWC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Warburg Research set a €117.00 ($125.81) target price on shares of CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

Get CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA alerts:

Shares of ETR CWC opened at €86.20 ($92.69) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $619.88 million and a PE ratio of 14.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.23. CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €78.60 ($84.52) and a 1 year high of €135.80 ($146.02). The firm’s 50-day moving average is €86.59 and its 200-day moving average is €102.96.

CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA operates as a photo service and online printing provider in Germany and internationally. It operates through three segments: Photofinishing, Retail, and Commercial Online Printing. The company offers photo prints, photo books, wall arts, photo calendars, greeting cards, photo cases, and other photo gifts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.