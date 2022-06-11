Chariot Limited (OTCMKTS:OIGLF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Chariot Limited (OTCMKTS:OIGLF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,500 shares, a drop of 89.8% from the May 15th total of 260,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

OIGLF traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $0.25. The company had a trading volume of 10,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,518. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.18. Chariot has a 12-month low of $0.07 and a 12-month high of $0.33.

Chariot Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration and appraisal activities. The company holds interests in the Rissana offshore license that covers an area of approximately 8,476 square kilometers, and Lixus license comprising an area of approximately 2,390 square kilometers in Morocco; four shallow water blocks totaling an area of 768 square kilometers in the Barreirinhas Basin offshore Brazil; and three cost pools being Central Blocks in Namibia.

