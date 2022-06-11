Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Acquires 3,027 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 579,254 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 3,027 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.12% of Ares Capital worth $12,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 383,334 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,123,000 after purchasing an additional 8,968 shares during the last quarter. Partners Group Holding AG increased its holdings in Ares Capital by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 1,105,454 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $23,425,000 after buying an additional 43,424 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in Ares Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. S&T Bank PA increased its holdings in Ares Capital by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 224,205 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,751,000 after buying an additional 3,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Ares Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $1,066,000. Institutional investors own 29.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ares Capital stock opened at $19.04 on Friday. Ares Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $17.79 and a 1 year high of $23.00. The firm has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.76.

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The investment management company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.06). Ares Capital had a net margin of 75.13% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $440.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ares Capital news, Director Mary Beth Henson purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.05 per share, with a total value of $120,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Lewis Smith purchased 54,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.64 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 89,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,658,960. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $22.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Hovde Group cut their target price on shares of Ares Capital to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

