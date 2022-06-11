Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Cuts Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 80,650 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $11,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 5,608 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,407 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,988,000 after buying an additional 2,789 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $267,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMD opened at $94.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.86. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.96 and a 1-year high of $164.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.48.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 17.98%. The company’s revenue was up 70.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 20,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $2,522,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Edward Caldwell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.28, for a total value of $1,092,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,672 shares in the company, valued at $510,556.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,146 shares of company stock worth $8,560,700 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMD. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $144.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $98.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.73.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

