Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $13.88 Million Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,267 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $13,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NKE. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in NIKE by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,598,375 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,433,251,000 after buying an additional 1,969,270 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,307,214 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,551,253,000 after buying an additional 1,944,401 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in NIKE by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,852,183 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,475,513,000 after buying an additional 1,274,615 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in NIKE by 96.5% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,995,566 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $332,601,000 after buying an additional 979,930 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NIKE by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,576,146 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $596,036,000 after buying an additional 760,022 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $114.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.27, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $120.92 and its 200 day moving average is $138.87. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.46 and a 12 month high of $179.10.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.61 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 43.04%. NIKE’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 32.19%.

In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $1,713,023.83. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 73,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,900,414.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NKE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $163.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $202.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.23.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

