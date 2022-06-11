Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $9.97 Million Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,144 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 2,422 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $9,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in Expedia Group by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 4,924 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,146,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,485 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $4,244,000 after purchasing an additional 7,490 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 115.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 28,015 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $5,063,000 after purchasing an additional 15,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,600,000 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $289,152,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. 96.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXPE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Expedia Group from $218.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on Expedia Group from $226.00 to $229.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. DA Davidson increased their price target on Expedia Group from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Expedia Group from $231.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Expedia Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $207.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $115.16 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.79. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.04 and a 12-month high of $217.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.53.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.24). Expedia Group had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 4.87%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.59) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total value of $46,669.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,110,749.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.29, for a total value of $3,965,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 262,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,974,188.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,376 shares of company stock valued at $6,741,869. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

About Expedia Group (Get Rating)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

