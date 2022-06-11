Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Purchases 5,809 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,809 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $9,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Southern by 1.2% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 18,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Southern by 13.8% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 95,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,320,000 after acquiring an additional 11,536 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Southern by 5.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,097,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $377,836,000 after acquiring an additional 336,410 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Southern by 7.6% in the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 35,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Southern by 5.2% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 10,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 100,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $7,005,350.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.58, for a total value of $1,081,410.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,597,880.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 307,831 shares of company stock valued at $22,318,839 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Southern from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Southern in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Southern from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Southern in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.29.

NYSE SO opened at $72.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.40, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.73. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $60.12 and a 12 month high of $77.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 125.93%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

